So much for the three-day dry spell in a month that brought record rainfall.

Look for “unsettled weather going into the weekend” with “stormy weather Saturday night into Sunday,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Friday brings partly sunny skies in the morning, with chances of light rain in the afternoon through late evening, as the day warms up to the low 40s, forecasters say.

November, as of day-end Thursday, brought 8.39 inches of rain, which is 4.86 inches above normal for the month. The month also saw a surprise snowstorm that dumped up to 5 to 6 inches on Long Island.

Temperatures dip to the low 30s for early morning Saturday, with the first day of December bringing some sunshine before chances of showers in the afternoon and rain overnight into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures rise to the mid-40s and stay there into Sunday, with Hoffman saying to expect a “warmup Sunday into Monday.”

That’s to the tune of close to 60 degrees Sunday and the mid-50s for Monday, which brings mostly sunny skies, according to the weather service.

Tuesday brings us back down to the upper 30s for highs.