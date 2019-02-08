The workweek is ending with patchy fog and a chance of rain expected Friday morning, but the weather will gradually become mostly sunny during the day, meteorologists said.

"Temperatures will briefly climb into the 50s, and then fall back into the 40s by late this afternoon behind the cold front,” the National Weather Service said.

It will get much colder Friday night, with temperatures reaching a low around 22 degrees, meteorologists said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 41° Overcast 52°/22° 52°/22° SEE FULL FORECAST

"Temperatures will also plummet into the teens and low 20s tonight," the service said.

The forecast calls for a sunny weekend, with a high near the mid-30s.