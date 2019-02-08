TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Chance of showers this morning, temps to climb into 50s

The weather forecast for Friday.

The weather forecast for Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Newsday Staff
The workweek is ending with patchy fog and a chance of rain expected Friday morning, but the weather will gradually become mostly sunny during the day, meteorologists said.

"Temperatures will briefly climb into the 50s, and then fall back into the 40s by late this afternoon behind the cold front,” the National Weather Service said.

It will get much colder Friday night, with temperatures reaching a low around 22 degrees, meteorologists said.

"Temperatures will also plummet into the teens and low 20s tonight," the service said.

The forecast calls for a sunny weekend, with a high near the mid-30s.

