Light snow was hitting parts of Long Island on Friday morning and would last for a brief period, with highs in the mid-30s, forecasters said.

"A period of light snow and flurries this morning will produce a coating to perhaps one inch of snow,” said News12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Snow is expected to end before 8 a.m.

Friday night and the weekend forecast call for more snow, rain and sleet, said the National Weather Service sin Upton.

Snow, rain and sleet will arrive before midnight, with a low around 31, forecasters said.

On Saturday, there is another chance of snow and rain expected before noon. It will be cloudy, with a high near 40.

“New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” said the weather service.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 41. There is a 40 percent of rain after 1 p.m.