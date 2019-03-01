Light snow was hitting parts of Long Island on Friday morning and would last for a brief period, with highs in the mid-30s, forecasters said.
"A period of light snow and flurries this morning will produce a coating to perhaps one inch of snow,” said News12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.
Snow is expected to end before 8 a.m.
Friday night and the weekend forecast call for more snow, rain and sleet, said the National Weather Service sin Upton.
Snow, rain and sleet will arrive before midnight, with a low around 31, forecasters said.
On Saturday, there is another chance of snow and rain expected before noon. It will be cloudy, with a high near 40.
“New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” said the weather service.
Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 41. There is a 40 percent of rain after 1 p.m.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.