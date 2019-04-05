Rain will likely arrive late Friday afternoon with cooler temperatures than normal for this time of the year, forecasters said.
Rain is expected after 4 p.m., said forecasters.
“New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch" are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees, forecasters said. Normal average high for this time of the year is 54 degrees. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly Friday night to a high of 45, with rain mainly before 3 a.m., forecasters said.
Saturday will start out with clouds and a chance of rain before 8 a.m., forecasters said. The day gradually becomes mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
