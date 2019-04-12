TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Slight chance of drizzle until Friday afternoon

The weather forecast for Friday.

The weather forecast for Friday.

By Newsday Staff
There is a slight chance of drizzle Friday morning into the early afternoon, forecasters said. High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 50s.

Showers should arrive in the tristate region, including Long Island, on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Showers will develop by late this evening across western sections and move east during the overnight,” the weather service said. “There will likely be a period of moderate rain along with the slight chance of a thunderstorm.”

Rain is expected to arrive on Long Island mainly after 2 a.m. Saturday, with a low of 52 degrees, forecasters said.

“Chance of precipitation is 90 percent,” the weather service said.

The weekend looks like it’s also going to be a wet one.

The forecast calls for showers on Saturday, mainly before 7 a.m., and Sunday, mainly after 10 a.m.

High temperatures for both days will be in the low 60s, forecasters said.

