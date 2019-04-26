Get your umbrellas out.

Friday starts with rain, followed by periods of showers and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, forecasters said.

“Some of the showers and thunderstorms may produce heavier rainfall,” said the National Weather Service, referring to the weather for the tristate region.

Friday will reach a high near 61 degrees and a low around 49 degrees, forecasters said. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected before midnight.

Saturday will be partly sunny and windy, with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 43, forecasters said.

“Gusty westerly winds develop Saturday behind the low with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 25 to 35 mph,” in the tristate region, according to the weather service.

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies on Sunday, with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 41.

There is "a 50 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m.,” the weather service said.