It will be most sunny and breezy Friday as the holiday weekend — and the Bethpage Air Show — begins on Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

The high will reach 73 degrees, with winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph, the service said. Friday night will be clear with a low around 54.

“We’re looking for a really nice getaway weather today regarding travel,” said Tim Morrin, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

For Saturday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, expect a sunny day with a high around 69 and a low around 57, the service said. There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday when the high will be 78, the low, 62, the service said.

Memorial Day will bring sunshine and a high near 76, the service said. The night sky will be cloudy, with a low around 57.

“All in all, a good way to kick off the summer,” Morrin said.

Tuesday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. with partly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees, the service said. Tuesday night there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. The low will be 61.