Long Island forecast: Rain ending by midmorning today

The weather forecast for Friday.

The weather forecast for Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
While Friday’s possible rain and thunderstorms should exit Long Island by midmorning, the National Weather Service in Upton expects the recent pattern of switching back and forth between showers and sun should continue into next week.

Friday’s high should approach 74 though beachgoers should be wary as strong rip currents are likely from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., the weather service said.

Saturday is the more promising day of the weekend, forecast to be sunny with a high about 77.

Sunday, however, has a 40 percent chance of showers, though the thermometer might climb a couple of degrees higher in sunny spots, according to the weather service.

And next week starts off with a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday, though the high could ascend to nearly 81, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

