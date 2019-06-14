While Friday’s possible rain and thunderstorms should exit Long Island by midmorning, the National Weather Service in Upton expects the recent pattern of switching back and forth between showers and sun should continue into next week.

Friday’s high should approach 74 though beachgoers should be wary as strong rip currents are likely from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., the weather service said.

Saturday is the more promising day of the weekend, forecast to be sunny with a high about 77.

Currently clear today ISLIP, NY 59° Clear 73°/59°

Sunday, however, has a 40 percent chance of showers, though the thermometer might climb a couple of degrees higher in sunny spots, according to the weather service.

And next week starts off with a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday, though the high could ascend to nearly 81, the weather service said.