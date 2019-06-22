TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: A sunny, dry weekend and a couple cooler nights ahead

Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday Staff
The weather’s recent yo-yo pattern of soggy weekdays followed by brighter weekends remains in place.

The good news is that we're now on the upswing.

Dry conditions were expected overnight into Saturday after the sun finally broke through Friday afternoon.

Temperatures rose into the mid-70s Friday as a weak high-pressure area pushed the fog, showers and humidity out, according to National Weather Service in Islip.

Drier air — and the sun! — will remain in place Saturday, boosting the high to nearly 80, about normal for summer's early days on Long Island. Still, there will be some cool northwest winds with gusts that could hit 25 mph, the weather service said.

The low Saturday night could dip into the high 50s, helping to give air conditioners a break.

Sunday also looks sunny and promising, just a tad warmer than Saturday, with a low Sunday night of about 62.

The workweek on Monday begins with nearly identical conditions as Sunday.

Showers likely will return Monday night, continuing through Tuesday night, forecasters said.

