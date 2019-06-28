TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny skies, less humid Friday before Saturday showers

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday’s forecast marries sun with what the Islip-based National Weather Service calls less than oppressive humidity, though the temperature, in the upper 80s, will be at least 5 degrees above normal.

Stray showers or thunderstorms could sweep in after 3 a.m., and by Saturday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m., with a high of about 86.

Sunday appears more promising: There is just a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms and the weather service predicts mostly sunny skies with a high of 82.

The workweek will return the Island to sunny skies, which should last through Wednesday, according to the weather service.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

