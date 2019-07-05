TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Warm, high of 83 expected with chance of showers Friday

A view of the forecast for July 5.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Warm, moist air dominates Friday's weather though the odd shower or thunderstorm might appear, the National Weather Service's Islip-based forecasters said.

The high for Friday should be about 83.

That is two degrees lower than Saturday, which has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 2 p.m., as a new front sweeps in, the weather service said.

Saturday night revelers might need umbrellas; showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m.

The chance of precipitation on Sunday, however, dwindles to 20 percent, with the high only about 82.

Sunny skies are predicted from Monday to Wednesday, with the temperature remaining in the low to mid-80s, according to the weather service.

