Though there remains the possible threat of a stray shower or thunderstorm on Friday after 2 p.m., the skies should be at least partly sunny, with a high of 87, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

And that possible precipitation heralds a cold front that will set the weekend up for the drier and sunnier weather, with the thermometer reaching the high 80s to possibly 90 in a few areas, it said.

The relative humidity on Saturday should match Friday's fairly comfortable reading of 48 percent or so at 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 73° Broken Clouds 88°/69° 88°/69° SEE FULL FORECAST

Saturday, Sunday and Monday all should be sunny, while Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be at least mostly sunny, the NWS said.

Clouds, returning Wednesday night, might turn Thursday into a bit of a rainy day.