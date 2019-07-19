TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
“Feel the burn” will not just apply to exercise enthusiasts over the next few days.

A heat advisory begins Friday at noon and lasts through Saturday at 6 a.m., when an even more dire excessive heat warning starts and continues to Sunday at 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s mostly sunny skies should produce a high of about 88. And the weather service noted there is an air quality alert for the 12-hour period starting at 11 a.m.

Youngsters and anyone with impaired breathing or a heart condition should not exert themselves outside because there will be high levels of ozone, formed when chemicals from gasoline and fertilizers react in sunlight.

Late Friday might see a little relief, should “isolated strong to severe thunderstorms” arrive, with potentially damaging wind gusts, the forecasters said.

The heat index, which gauges the effects of heat and humidity, rises as high as 104 on Friday, a level eclipsed on both Saturday and Sunday, when it should hit 110, the NWS said.

“Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool,” it warned.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with the temperature reaching 95.

Sunday’s high could reach 97 though there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, according to the weather service.

Monday should be cooler as there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation, which could restrain the temperature to 87.

