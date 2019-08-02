Mostly sunny skies lie ahead for the next few days, though on Saturday there is a 20 percent of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said on Friday.

There is also a "slight" chance of a midday shower Friday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Friday should have a high of about 83 degrees. Saturday should be just one degree warmer.

ISLIP, NY 75° Broken Clouds 83°/72°

But Saturday night might prove less inviting: the chance of showers and thunderstorms doubles to 40 percent, mainly before 2 a.m. Sunday, forecasters said.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high about 86 degrees. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look quite the same.

Thursday brings the next chance for precipitation: the weather service assesses the odds at 30 percent.