Long Island weather: Sunny with possible storms this weekend

There is a "slight" chance of a midday

Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Mostly sunny skies lie ahead for the next few days, though on Saturday there is a 20 percent of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said on Friday.

There is also a "slight" chance of a midday shower Friday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Friday should have a high of about 83 degrees. Saturday should be just one degree warmer.

But Saturday night might prove less inviting: the chance of showers and thunderstorms doubles to 40 percent, mainly before 2 a.m. Sunday, forecasters said.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high about 86 degrees. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look quite the same.

Thursday brings the next chance for precipitation: the weather service assesses the odds at 30 percent.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

