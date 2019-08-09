An approaching cold front on Friday could bring a few showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening but after that the sun will rule the skies well into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Until then, strong winds might develop.

"If there are any thunderstorms, they will have shear to work with, so they will be capable of producing gusty winds," forecasters said.

After that, "Dry weather is expected from late tonight through the weekend," forecasters said.

Friday's high should be 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent, they said.

From Saturday to Wednesday, the skies should all be at least partly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-80s, the weather service said.