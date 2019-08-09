TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cold front could bring storms

The weather forecast for Friday.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An approaching cold front on Friday could bring a few showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening but after that the sun will rule the skies well into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Until then, strong winds might develop.

"If there are any thunderstorms, they will have shear to work with, so they will be capable of producing gusty winds," forecasters said.

After that, "Dry weather is expected from late tonight through the weekend," forecasters said.

Friday's high should be 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent, they said.

From Saturday to Wednesday, the skies should all be at least partly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-80s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

