TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Pleasant summer weekend ahead

The weather forecast for Friday includes partly sunny

The weather forecast for Friday includes partly sunny skies and slightly below average temperatures. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Friday should be about as fine a summer day as one could hope for: partly sunny skies, with a high of about 78 degrees — slightly below average, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend looks almost equally pleasant, though on both Saturday and Sunday there is a 20 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms after noon, the weather service said.

"Subtropical high pressure will affect the region from Friday through the weekend keeping conditions mainly dry," the weather service said. It added: "Each afternoon there is a small chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm."

Saturday's high should reach about 81 degrees, Sunday's about 85.

The workweek starts off warmer: mostly sunny skies on Monday will push the high up to 88 degrees, forecasters said.

Tuesday could see afternoon showers, with the thermometer reaching 87 degrees.

The odds of showers rise on Wednesday — reaching 40 percent — with a high of 84 degrees, according to the weather service.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

HIA-LI president Terri Alessi-Miceli, seen on Nov. 29, $49,500 ad campaign will tout LI Innovation Park
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is Police: Notable Catholic shrine vandalized
The interior of the France & Son store Home furnishings store opens new locations
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and county Legis. Nassau has app for substance abuse services
We Love Italy located on Jericho Turnpike in Italian chain's first U.S. branch closes in Commack
Rafael Antonio Fabian. LI man found guilty in Brooklyn drug sales
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search