Friday should be about as fine a summer day as one could hope for: partly sunny skies, with a high of about 78 degrees — slightly below average, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend looks almost equally pleasant, though on both Saturday and Sunday there is a 20 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms after noon, the weather service said.

"Subtropical high pressure will affect the region from Friday through the weekend keeping conditions mainly dry," the weather service said. It added: "Each afternoon there is a small chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm."

Saturday's high should reach about 81 degrees, Sunday's about 85.

The workweek starts off warmer: mostly sunny skies on Monday will push the high up to 88 degrees, forecasters said.

Tuesday could see afternoon showers, with the thermometer reaching 87 degrees.

The odds of showers rise on Wednesday — reaching 40 percent — with a high of 84 degrees, according to the weather service.