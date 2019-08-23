TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cooler and mostly sunny weekend after storms

The weather forecast for Friday.

The weather forecast for Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday’s showers, which heralded a cold front, should clear by about 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said, setting the stage for a cooler and mostly sunny weekend.

Storms Thursday night knocked out power for thousands and downed trees in several areas. Friday is expected to be quieter, with the weather service predicting a mostly cloudy day and a high of 77 degrees.

While sunny, Saturday should be one degree cooler, the weather service said.

"Saturday is gorgeous with sunshine, no humidity and below normal temps in the upper 70s," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin.

On Sunday, the weather service said there might be “a bit more cloud cover,” bringing what it called a slight chance of light wind.

“Highs on Sunday will remain below normal in the 70s,” forecasters said.

A chance of a shower is likely, especially on the East End, during the afternoon, Cavlin said.

The workweek begins Monday with partly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees.

Tuesday, the weather service said, should be just a touch warmer: 77 degrees.

By Wednesday, there will be a 30 percent chance of rain, and the thermometer could climb to 81 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast is almost exactly the same, according to the weather service.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

