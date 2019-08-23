Friday’s showers, which heralded a cold front, should clear by about 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said, setting the stage for a cooler and mostly sunny weekend.

Storms Thursday night knocked out power for thousands and downed trees in several areas. Friday is expected to be quieter, with the weather service predicting a mostly cloudy day and a high of 77 degrees.

While sunny, Saturday should be one degree cooler, the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 67° Overcast 77°/63° 77°/63° SEE FULL FORECAST

"Saturday is gorgeous with sunshine, no humidity and below normal temps in the upper 70s," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin.

On Sunday, the weather service said there might be “a bit more cloud cover,” bringing what it called a slight chance of light wind.

“Highs on Sunday will remain below normal in the 70s,” forecasters said.

A chance of a shower is likely, especially on the East End, during the afternoon, Cavlin said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The workweek begins Monday with partly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees.

Tuesday, the weather service said, should be just a touch warmer: 77 degrees.

By Wednesday, there will be a 30 percent chance of rain, and the thermometer could climb to 81 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast is almost exactly the same, according to the weather service.