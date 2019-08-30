TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Nearly idyllic start to Labor Day holiday weekend

"Seasonably warm conditions are expected" Friday ahead of

"Seasonably warm conditions are expected" Friday ahead of an approaching cold front, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The Labor Day holiday weekend on Long Island begins with nearly idyllic weather, though Monday afternoon could be damp.

"Seasonably warm conditions are expected today out ahead of an approaching cold front," the National Weather Service said.

Predicting highs in the 80s — though warmer in New York City — it added that conditions should be mostly dry, though there is the chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Wind gusts could hit 25 mph.

On Saturday, the sun should rule the skies and the humidity should decline, with highs running from the upper 70s to low 80s, the weather service said. The wind should have relaxed to below 10 mph.

Sunday also should be mostly sunny, with a high around 77 degrees, the weather service  said.

On Monday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers after noon. The high should be about 79 degrees.

The skies should clear Tuesday in time for the shortened workweek, and the mostly sunny weather will help raise the thermometer to 81 degrees, according to the weather service.

While there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, the skies should again be mostly sunny on Thursday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

