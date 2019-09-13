TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny today, with a high of 70; mostly cloudy Saturday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Aside from a rip current warning that ends Friday night, the last day of the workweek looks like the perfect setup for the weekend: sunny with a high of 70, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

However, clouds will sweep in from the west as a high pressure front yields to a warm front on Saturday morning, the forecasters said. And then a cold front should arrive that night. 

"By late morning Saturday into the afternoon, the chances for light showers will increase across the lower Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey into New York City," the NWS said.

"The chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm will remain across the region Saturday night."

So Saturday should be mostly cloudy; the thermometer could reach 75.

Sunday should be at least partly sunny, with a high of 78, but just around the time brunch is winding down, showers could arrive; the odds of precipitation are 20 percent before 2 p.m., the NWS said.

The first four days of the workweek all should have clear skies with temperatures in the low to mid-70s, the NWS said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

