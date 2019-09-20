TODAY'S PAPER
Dry, warm and sunny weather is predicted through the weekend, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said on Friday, with Sunday’s temperature possibly rising as high as the mid 80s.

The thermometer should hit the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, with the sun ruling the skies.

This patch of fine weather is caused by the high pressure exerted on the Earth by a falling column of air that helps clear away clouds and rain.

High rip currents are likely on Friday, “thanks to distant post tropical cyclone Humberto,” the weather service said. It advised there is a moderate to high risk on Saturday.

Monday should be mostly sunny, but there is a 40 percent chance of showers that night.

"A cold front approaches on Monday and moves through Monday night," the weather service explained.

Skies should clear by Tuesday, with sunny skies forecast until Thursday, the forecasters said.

