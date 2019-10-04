Friday's clouds should lift before noon, clearing the way for balmy temperatures and a sunny Saturday — though overcast skies return on Sunday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Strong breezes predicted for Friday afternoon, the weather service explained, are courtesy of a low pressure area — linked to clouds and rain — which is heading out to sea east of Nantucket and an upstate cold front expected to sweep down and across the Island Friday afternoon.

"This combination will result in a developing northwest breeze, gusting over 30 mph at times," the weather service said. "Temperatures should manage to rise quickly into the 60s this morning, then remain steady or slowly fall during mid- to late afternoon with the cold frontal passage."

Friday's high should reach 68 degrees. The low for the night will be a chilly 43.

While sunny, Saturday will be a bit cooler — 60 degrees is the high — though the wind should have calmed to about 10 mph by the afternoon.

Clouds return Saturday night and stick around Sunday, though the high should be a warm 71 degrees, the weather service said. The nighttime low will be 66.

Long Island still is rated as "abnormally dry" by the U.S. Drought Monitor, so lawn-owners and farmers might be relieved that showers are expected to return on Monday after 2 p.m. and stick around until Tuesday morning.

Monday's odds of afternoon precipitation are 40%, the weather service said, and by night the chances of rain rise to 70%. The daytime high will be 73 degrees. The nighttime low will be 55.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuesday could start with rain: there is a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. but after that the sun should come out, pushing the high to 68 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-60s, the weather service said.