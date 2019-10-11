Think of it as a rainless nor'easter that brought the wind and floods — but not the downpours that were predicted, thanks to an area of high pressure that blocked the storm from heading onshore and crossing Long Island from east to west, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

"The rainfall, the widespread showers we were expecting, didn't materialize. They did stay primarily across far eastern Long Island," said meteorologist David Wally.

Wally estimated Montauk Point only got about a quarter of an inch of rain. That was about an inch less than forecast.

"The primary impacts from the storm, in our area anyway, have been coastal flooding," Wally said.

In Bay Shore, about 50 patrons and staffers were evacuated from a flooded restaurant, The LakeHouse, by the local fire department at about 9 p.m., Suffolk police said. No injuries were reported.

In Southampton Town, Shinnecock Bay washed over a two-mile stretch of Dune Road, from the Quogue line to Shinnecock Inlet, during Thursday’s high tide at about 6 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Joyce. The existing berm is being reinforced, he added.

Flooding could continue through Friday's high tides. The weather service's coastal flood warning expires at midnight.

Streets will flood and some roads will become impassable, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Nassau County's back bays and southwestern Suffolk County could see floods as high as 3 feet. So could the North Fork, according to the weather service.

Waves in the Atlantic Ocean could rise as high as 16 feet. In the Long Island Sound, waves could be as high as 7 feet. Beach erosion and small overwashes all are possible, the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday, the weather service estimated, mainly after 8 a.m. as the storm meanders along its northeast track, Wally said. The high should hit 58 degrees, under mostly overcast skies, with wind gusts reaching 32 mph.

Saturday should be partly sunny, Sunday even brighter, the weather service said. Plan for temperatures in the mid-60s on both days, with nighttime lows in the mid-50s.

Though there is a 40% chance of showers after midnight Sunday night, Columbus Day on Monday should be warm and clear, with a high of 72 degrees.

Tuesday should be much the same, though a touch cooler.

Rain could return Wednesday, however, when the odds are assessed at 40%, but clear out in time for a mostly sunny Thursday, the weather service said.