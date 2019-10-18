Friday's weather bodes well for the start of the weekend, promising calmer winds than the near-hurricane strength gusts of Thursday, as well as sunny skies and a high of 60 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Though Saturday should also be sunny, rain might arrive early Sunday afternoon. It will clear out that night, letting the sun return on Monday. Showers could return Tuesday, though.

Friday's northwest wind is predicted at 14 mph though gusts could hit 28 mph —— about a third of the top speed clocked on Thursday, the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently clear today ISLIP, NY 50° Clear 60°/41° 60°/41° SEE FULL FORECAST

And Friday's skywatchers can anticipate the overcast finally lifting.

"Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon, with clearing expected late in the day," the weather service said. "Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal with highs ranging from the middle 50s inland to around 60 near the coast."

Saturday also should be clear, with winds dying down to around 6 mph, the forecasters said. And like much of the week the daytime highs should be in the mid-60s.

On Sunday, the weather service said there is a 20% chance of rain after noon. Monday, however, should be bright and clear.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a 40% chance of showers, though the sun could break out on Wednesday. And the weather service anticipates a sunny Thursday.

Islanders with friends and family in Florida, meanwhile, will be waiting to see if a tropical disturbance becomes a storm, to be called Nestor if its winds hit at least 39 mph. The National Hurricane Center issued a storm surge warning along the Gulf Coast. The storm first could strike the state's west coast at Panama City and then head northeast to the Atlantic.