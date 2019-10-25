TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Both Friday and Saturday should be at least mostly sunny, with calm winds, daytime highs in the mid- to low 60s, and nighttime lows around 50, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Rain could rule Sunday, however. Showers look likely to start after 3 a.m. and during the day, the odds of a wet Sunday are 90%, the weather service said. It estimated as much as an inch could fall.

This prompted the weather service to warn that minor coastal flooding could result during Sunday's morning and evening high tides throughout Suffolk and southern Nassau.

"Drier weather returns on Monday," the weather service predicted, adding that the weather for the week ahead could seesaw a bit.

Monday should be another warm and sunny day. Clouds and drizzle could be back on Tuesday, when the odds of light showers are 30%, the weather service said.

Wednesday should be rainless but cloudy. And for the trick-or-treaters on Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain.

Still, this year — at least so far — has been much drier than last year, when about 10 inches more rain had fallen, according to the weather service.

And it has been warmer: Thursday's high, for example, of 66 was 10 degrees above the high on the same day last year, according to weather service data.

