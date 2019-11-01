Storm causes power outages, LIRR delays

November begins Friday with gale-force winds that could gust up to 50 mph, possibly felling more branches and power lines.

Just over 15,000 PSEG Long Island customers were without power Friday morning, after the utility said heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous gusts caused significant damage in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The weather, which wreaked havoc across the state and along the Eastern Seaboard, was also affecting the Long Island Rail Road, which said commuters could expect delays systemwide.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 47° Few Clouds 55°/38° 55°/38° SEE FULL FORECAST

And in East Meadow, police said all eastbound lanes of the Hempstead Turnpike are closed at Newbridge Road due to a downed pole.

For all of Long Island, a wind advisory has been issued that expires at noon.

However, the sun should finally put in a lengthy appearance, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The weekend should be bright and clear. No rain is expected through Wednesday, forecasters said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As Friday progresses, the overnight winds that robbed nearly 50,000 Long Islanders of their electricity should calm.

The second-to-last month of the year, however, will begin with a chill.

“Cooler air will work in behind a cold front that moved through last night, allowing for below normal highs today,” the forecasters said, with the thermometer hovering in the upper 40s and mid-50s.

However, the East End will then be under a freeze watch that runs from late Friday night through Saturday morning, the weather service warned.

Temperatures could plunge in eastern Suffolk to the upper 20s — a stunning drop from Thursday's balmy readings.

“Elsewhere, lows will range from the 30s to lower 40s,” the weather service said.

Crews worked through the night to clear away the damage caused by the powerful winds and heavy rains, PSEG LI said in a statement. “Strong winds will continue today, which may cause additional outages,” it warned.

The Long Island Rail Road advised West Hempstead Branch riders to plan for delays of up to half an hour — both east and west — because Thursday night’s severe weather caused problems with signals near Malverne.

The damage from the Halloween storm had some serious repercussions in other areas around the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told Spectrum News early Friday morning.

He estimated winds hit 70 mph in a few areas, adding emergency evacuations were ordered for several hundred people.

“We have about 230,000 people without power across the state,” Cuomo said. “It goes from Erie County, where we've had flash flooding, you had 4 or 5 inches of rain with the high winds, so it goes from Erie County, less across the middle of the state, about 6,000 people in Onondaga, and then up north, the North Country, the Ausable Creek overflowed, they evacuated people there.”

He added: “One of the worst situations is here in Herkimer and as I said you have people being evacuated from the second floor of their homes, et cetera.”

Herkimer lies about 15 miles southeast of Utica.

The effects of the severe weather were felt up and down the East Coast on Thursday night. At least 420,000 customers from South Carolina up to Maine and in Ohio were without power just before midnight, according to outage maps for electric utilities covering 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Several tornado warnings were issued overnight, including for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, southeastern Virginia, and eastern North Carolina.

As for Long Island, the weather service said Saturday might begin with patches of frost before 9 a.m. Winds should relax to a mere 6 mph, and the temperature should hit 53 degrees.

Sunday should be an almost identical twin.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday also are predicted to be mostly clear, with highs in the mid-50s during the day, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, the weather service said.

With AP