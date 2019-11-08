Say yes to sweaters, jackets and possibly turtlenecks, as the wind chill will make the temperature feel like it is in the 20s on Friday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The end of the workweek and on through Monday will be at least partly sunny though unseasonably cold, forecasters said.

The high temperature Friday is expected to be near 39 degrees, the weather service said. Friday also will be breezy, with northwest gusts that could reach 34 mph.

"Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens in many of the colder outlying areas, with the rest of the region dropping into the 20s," the weather service said.

The mean temperature for the month is a balmy 45.1, so winter is flexing its muscles well ahead of schedule.

"Saturday will remain dry and mostly sunny," the weather service said. "Temperatures will remain several degrees below average."

Saturday's high should reach 42 degrees, though the nighttime wind chill ranges from 20 to 30 degrees.

Sunday will be a much warmer 53 degrees, and Veterans Day on Monday should also be sunny and a degree warmer.

Rain could return on Tuesday afternoon — the odds are 60 percent, the weather service said.

Tuesday night, there is a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, the weather service said.

Long Islanders can expect a "fast-moving system" with a small amount of precipitation — similar to what had been predicted Thursday overnight into Friday morning, when there had been a slight chance of snow, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

"However, with better timing for cold air, there’s a better chance for some snow to mix in at the end. Either way, it bears watching," he said.

But the sun returns for Wednesday and Thursday, while the thermometer during the day should hover in the low 40s to upper 30s.