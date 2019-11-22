Friday starts out clear but showers might arrive in the early afternoon and 28 mph wind gusts will offset the unusually warm high of 54 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

While Saturday — just like Thanksgiving — should be sunny with the thermometer hitting the mid-40s, the rain should return Saturday night, when the weather service puts the odds at 70%.

Rain also looks likely on Sunday, mostly before the early afternoon. The expected high of 50 degrees is about 5 degrees above November's mean temperature, according to the weather service.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 51° Overcast 54°/32° 54°/32° SEE FULL FORECAST

The rain should clear away Sunday night, setting the stage for the sun to rule on both Monday and Tuesday — and once again, mild temperatures of the upper 40s to low 50s are expected.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday, when the thermometer could reach 55 degrees, the weather service said.