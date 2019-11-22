TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Afternoon showers, warm but windy

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday starts out clear but showers might arrive in the early afternoon and 28 mph wind gusts will offset the unusually warm high of 54 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said. 

While Saturday — just like Thanksgiving —  should be sunny with the thermometer hitting the mid-40s, the rain should return Saturday night, when the weather service puts the odds at 70%.

Rain also looks likely on Sunday, mostly before the early afternoon. The expected high of 50 degrees is about 5 degrees above November's mean temperature, according to the weather service. 

The rain should clear away Sunday night, setting the stage for the sun to rule on both Monday and Tuesday — and once again, mild temperatures of the upper 40s to low 50s are expected.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday, when the thermometer could reach 55 degrees, the weather service said. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

