Sunny though chilly weather is forecast for Black Friday and Saturday, but winter will try to muscle in on Sunday and Monday, when the weather will alternate between rain, sleet and snow, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The storm should end Monday night, and after a cloudy Tuesday, the rest of the week should see a return to the sun and daytime highs in the mid-40s.

There is a risk of minor coastal flooding along Nassau's southern coast Friday during the morning and afternoon, the weather service cautioned.

And with the wind chill, it will feel as much as 20 degrees colder than the expected daytime high of 42.

Saturday looks much the same, though the night could cloud over, according to the weather service.

And then some of the delights of winter arrive: "A brief period of snow or wintry mix Sunday morning will likely change over to rain along the coast, with a wintry mix expected to linger across the interior late Sunday and Sunday night," the weather service said.

Roads might turn treacherous.

"Travelers will need to be prepared for hazardous conditions Sunday into Monday," the forecasters warned.

Gusty winds are predicted for both Sunday and Monday, they said, adding the start of the work week could see floods in low-lying areas.

"On Monday, a lingering wintry mix may change back over to snow before winding down Monday night," the weather service said.

Highs in the low 40s are expected for both days.

Tuesday should be cloudy, with a high of about 40 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday should be a touch warmer and sunny.