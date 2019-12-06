Friday will be windy and cool, with rain possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

"High pressure quickly exits to the east this morning as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes," the weather service said.

A high of 47 degrees is expected. The winds will likely pick up as the day goes on, speeding up to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon and possibly gusting up to 28 mph, according to the weather service.

Spotty showers could develop between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

"Dry weather then returns through Saturday as high pressure builds in from the west," the weather service said. "Temperatures will fall into the 20s by sunrise Saturday, with daytime highs well below normal in the 30s."

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 44 degrees, forecasters predicted.

Rain is likely Monday and possibly into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s both days.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high around 41 degrees. Thursday is also looking to be sunny, but temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, the weather service said.