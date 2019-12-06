TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Windy and cool, rain possible

By Newsday Staff
Print

Friday will be windy and cool, with rain possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

"High pressure quickly exits to the east this morning as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes," the weather service said.

A high of 47 degrees is expected. The winds will likely pick up as the day goes on, speeding up to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon and possibly gusting up to 28 mph, according to the weather service.

Spotty showers could develop between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

"Dry weather then returns through Saturday as high pressure builds in from the west," the weather service said. "Temperatures will fall into the 20s by sunrise Saturday, with daytime highs well below normal in the 30s."

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 44 degrees, forecasters predicted.

Rain is likely Monday and possibly into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s both days.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high around 41 degrees. Thursday is also looking to be sunny, but temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, the weather service said.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search