Long Island weather: Cloudy and unseasonably warm

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday's clouds and mild temperatures should last through the night but the sky should clear in time for a sunny Saturday and possibly for much of Sunday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The odds of rain on Sunday after midday have fallen to 20%, though by nightfall, the chances soar to 90%, the weather service said.

And Monday almost undoubtedly will be rainy, though all of the next several days — including New Year's Eve — should remain mostly clear and clement.

Until then, Friday's daytime high is expected to be a balmy 54 degrees — about 20 degrees above normal. 

Saturday, expected to be mostly sunny, should also be a mild 48 degrees though the night time temperature will fall to nearly freezing, the weather service said.

Daytime thermometers should remain in the mid- to upper-40s through Thursday, the weather service said.

New Year's Eve on Tuesday will be a chilly 33 degrees with some clouds, though they should vanish by the first day of 2020. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

