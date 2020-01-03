Bring those umbrellas!

Rain and patchy fog are expected to mar Friday's morning commute, with a chance of rain for the evening too, according to the National Weather Service.

The day's forecast, based on readings at Farmingdale's Republic Airport, predicts a high of 46 degrees and low of 42.

Rain is likely to continue through Saturday night, when the low is expected to go down to 35 degrees, before precipitation stops Sunday during the day. There's a chance of light snow Sunday night and an expected low temperature of 27 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 45 degrees and a low of 30.