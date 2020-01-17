High gusts of wind blasted Long Island on Friday morning and wintertime temperatures reappeared, with the two factors combining to make it feel as cold as five to 15 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

While the sun will rule Friday's skies, by Saturday afternoon light snow is expected, which by nightfall will turn into rain, forecasters said.

However, the Sunday to Thursday stretch — which includes Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — should all be sunny, the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY Islip/Ronkonkoma Weather Station 22° Fair 29°/19°

On Saturday, early birds will have the advantage.

A low pressure system will approach the area Saturday afternoon, preceded by "a period of light to moderate snow before quickly transitioning over to rain by Saturday evening," the weather service said in a statement.

"Coastal areas will see the transition to rain first with the rain/snow line moving north through the evening," the weather service said. It added, "Most of the precipitation moves out of the area after midnight."

Saturday's wind chill was estimated to be 10 to 20 degrees, though thermometers should reach 37, the weather service said.

After the storm, Sunday should be clear and breezy with the temperature just above freezing.

Monday's holiday for the civil rights leader's birthday also should be sunny and bright, and a touch colder. The high is expected to be in the low 30s.

That clear and cold patch continues until at least Thursday, the weather service said. Highs will be in the upper-20s to mid-30s.