We've got dry, sunny weather in the air for Friday.

Saturday? Good luck with that.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said rain is "likely" Saturday —which, with a 100% chance in some areas, means there's a near-guarantee — and that not only should Long Islanders expect rain, but also know it's possible there will be "a wintry mix" of snow, sleet and rain at some point Saturday or Saturday night.

ISLIP, NY 27° Partly Cloudy

The weather service said those rain showers "could linger" into Sunday, as well, though mostly sunny skies are being called for during the day.

Rain and trace amounts of sleet and snow isn't the worst of it, though. The weather service has issued a coastal flood watch for the South Shore in Nassau County, warning that flooding of low-lying areas is possible Saturday and in some cases even likely.

"Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas is possible near the waterfront and shoreline, including roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront," the weather service said in the flood watch statement issued at 3:27 a.m. Friday.

A coastal flood statement has also been posted for both the North Shore and South Shore in Nassau and Suffolk Saturday morning through the afternoon.

There also is a small craft advisory in effect Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., covering all Long Island waters, including the Long Island Sound and all bays and inlets from Jones Inlet to Shinnecock Bay, the weather service said.

An advisory from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point will remain in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Highs in the mid- to upper-40s are expected Saturday and Sunday.

The temperature at 5:45 a.m. Friday was hovering right around the freezing mark at 32 degrees, with a high of 48 degrees expected.

Winds of 7-11 mph also are in the forecast.