Rain, damaging winds and maybe even record-high temperatures are in store for Long Island Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Though morning rain, accompanied in some areas by patchy fog, figures to dissipate as the day wears on, forecasters have issued a storm warning in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and a high-wind warning that is in effect from noon through 7 p.m. The weather service said southwest winds of 30-40 mph are expected, with wind gusts as high as 65 mph possible.

The warning, issued at 3:28 a.m., stated: "Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Long Islanders should avoid "being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the weather service said. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."

The weather service also warned mariners to use extreme caution, saying winds and high seas could damage or even capsize vessels.

A high temperature of 55 degrees is expected. That could break the modern record for this date of 52 degrees, which was recorded at Islip in 1990, according to weather service records.

Those records only date to 1963, however. The record for Central Park, recorded in 1938, is 54 degrees. Those records date to 1869.

Of course, whatever warm weather Long Island gets won't last long. The weather service said that the strengthening low pressure system expected to move through the area Friday afternoon will pull out later, bringing in colder air behind it. That figures to drop temperatures into the mid-to-upper 20s by evening into Saturday, when a high of just 39 degrees is expected.