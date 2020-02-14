Valentine’s Day will be sunny with thermometers reaching a high of 34 degrees by noon before plunging, with the nighttime low expected to be just 15, the National Weather Service in Islip said on Friday.

Saturday will also be notable for its chill: despite sunny skies and thermometers registering 34 degrees the wind chill will make it feel like 5 to 15, the weather service said.

Sunday, however, starts a warming trend.

“Temperatures return to slightly above normal levels Sunday with highs in the lower to mid-40s,” the weather service said.

On Monday’s Presidents' Day holiday, the skies should be clear, with temperatures rising to 45 degrees. Clouds sweep in Monday night, and rain is likely on Tuesday, mostly after 1 p.m., the weather service said.

A high around 49 degrees is expected Tuesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s odds of rain are about 40%, the weather service estimated, and the temperature should reach 44 degrees.

On Thursday, however, the sun should reappear, though temperatures might be nearly 10 degrees lower.