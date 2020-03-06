TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy and rainy, light snow possible

The National Weather Service says Friday’s overcast skies will harbor a late afternoon rain that could switch over to light snow shortly after midnight, but it is not expected to add up to more than a dusting.  News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Friday’s overcast skies will harbor a late afternoon rain that could switch over to light snow shortly after midnight, though — with one exception — it is not expected to add up to more than a bare dusting, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

That exception is Long Island’s Twin Forks, where “some heavier precipitation bands will be possible,” the weather service said. And at that location, “with the colder air moving into the region a light snow accumulation of less than an inch will be possible.”

After clouds retreat Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend and the first day of the work week should all offer clear skies, the weather service said.

Friday’s daytime high of 50 degrees — before the cold rain begins around 4 p.m. — will remain well above the usual temperature during March on Long Island of 39.3.

The nighttime wind chill on Friday will, however, feel like 20 to 25 degrees, with gusts that could top out at 30 mph, the weather service advised.

The average March snowfall is 4.5 inches, the forecasters said.

Saturday’s daytime high should reach 45 degrees — though gusts of wind could reach 28 mph.

The nighttime low will be 27 degrees, the weather service said, though the winds should calm.

The sun should help warm Sunday — the weather service sees a high of 54 degrees.

Monday will be even balmier, with a high of 62 degrees.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Tuesday, and while Wednesday should be sunny, the rain might resume that night, the weather service said. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search