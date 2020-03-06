Friday’s overcast skies will harbor a late afternoon rain that could switch over to light snow shortly after midnight, though — with one exception — it is not expected to add up to more than a bare dusting, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

That exception is Long Island’s Twin Forks, where “some heavier precipitation bands will be possible,” the weather service said. And at that location, “with the colder air moving into the region a light snow accumulation of less than an inch will be possible.”

After clouds retreat Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend and the first day of the work week should all offer clear skies, the weather service said.

Friday’s daytime high of 50 degrees — before the cold rain begins around 4 p.m. — will remain well above the usual temperature during March on Long Island of 39.3.

The nighttime wind chill on Friday will, however, feel like 20 to 25 degrees, with gusts that could top out at 30 mph, the weather service advised.

The average March snowfall is 4.5 inches, the forecasters said.

Saturday’s daytime high should reach 45 degrees — though gusts of wind could reach 28 mph.

The nighttime low will be 27 degrees, the weather service said, though the winds should calm.

The sun should help warm Sunday — the weather service sees a high of 54 degrees.

Monday will be even balmier, with a high of 62 degrees.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Tuesday, and while Wednesday should be sunny, the rain might resume that night, the weather service said. Highs in the 50s are expected.