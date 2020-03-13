TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Morning rain, highs around 60 degrees

The National Weather Service says rain will taper off as the day wears on and forecasters expect temperatures to hover right around 60 degrees Friday. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It's raining. The National Weather Service said a thunderstorm is possible.

Oh, and it's Friday the 13th.

There you go.

On the bright side, the weather service said it expects temperatures to hover right around 60 degrees Friday.

As for the rest of it? Well, don't blame the messenger.

In a coastal flood statement issued at 4:15 a.m., the weather service said vulnerable areas of southern Nassau County could be affected by what it called "brief minor flooding of more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline" and said the period of impact likely will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The good news is that the rain, which will be an annoyance all morning, likely will taper off as the day wears on and forecasters are calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s on Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will be on tap for Sunday, as well — though temperatures probably will remain in the high 40s then.

Of course, just when you think all that winter weather is behind us (yeah, we know, what winter weather, right?), the weather service said there's actually a chance of snow Monday, when temperatures will struggle to reach into the mid-30s.

Snow. Yes, snow.

Wind gusts are expected in the 25-30 mph range Friday night, as a cold front moves in. A small craft advisory is in effect for Long Island waters, from the Long Island Sound to all South Shore bays and ocean waters. That will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

There's also a gale warning in effect for ocean waters east of Montauk, with seas of 7-10 feet expected, the weather service said. That will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

