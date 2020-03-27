TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rainy morning, then sun

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday showers should clear away by mid-morning, the National Weather Service in Islip said, and thermometers should rise to the low 60s — about 10 degrees higher than usual.

Early risers on Saturday will see the sun. After 10 a.m. showers become likely and they will last through Sunday, according to the weather service.

Saturday's rainfall, the weather service predicted, "will spread east across the area mainly in the afternoon and then continue through the night with the approach of low pressure and an associated warm front."

The daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s.

Monday should be a sunny contrast, with the daytime high nearly hitting 60 degrees, the weather service said.

Tuesday also should offer fair weather, and while there is a 40% chance that rain returns on Wednesday, the sun should shine on Thursday, the weather service said.

Highs in the low 50s are expected all three days.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

