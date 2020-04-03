TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rainy and windy

The National Weather Service says rain should end by around noon and there will be high temperatures in the low 50s with a chance of rain before midnight. News 12 Long Island meteorologist James Gregorio has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday’s rain should end by around noon, the National Weather Service in Islip said, while also warning of daytime wind gusts of up to 30 mph and then coastal flooding from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

And, it warned, "There is potential for minor coastal flooding with the Saturday morning high tide cycle."

A daytime high in the low 50s is anticipated and there is a chance of rain before midnight, the weather service said.

Saturday should be dry under overcast skies and the sun returns Sunday, with a high of 53 degrees predicted for both days.

Monday also should be bright and clear, with thermometers reaching about 60 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast mirrors Monday’s, before the rain's possible return Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said.

Highs in the mid- to upper 50s are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

