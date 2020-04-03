Friday’s rain should end by around noon, the National Weather Service in Islip said, while also warning of daytime wind gusts of up to 30 mph and then coastal flooding from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

And, it warned, "There is potential for minor coastal flooding with the Saturday morning high tide cycle."

A daytime high in the low 50s is anticipated and there is a chance of rain before midnight, the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY 42° Light Rain 50°/43°

Saturday should be dry under overcast skies and the sun returns Sunday, with a high of 53 degrees predicted for both days.

Monday also should be bright and clear, with thermometers reaching about 60 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast mirrors Monday’s, before the rain's possible return Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said.

Highs in the mid- to upper 50s are expected Wednesday and Thursday.