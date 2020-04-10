TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
37° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Windy, partly cloudy

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Friday will be another day with a wild wind — this time from the west northwest — which could clock as high as 43 mph, while early morning clouds should clear away for afternoon sun, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The daytime high should be in the low 50s, just like it should be on Saturday and Sunday, which are expected to be mainly sunny.

A "spotty" rain shower is possible this afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

By Friday night, the winds will calm but it will be chilly.

"Tonight, as the low moves further away and the high moves closer to the region, expect wind gusts to gradually diminish. Skies will begin to clear and overnight lows will fall into the 30s," the weather service said Friday.

Clouds start to return on Sunday, likely bringing rain that night after 10 p.m.

Downpours — intense at times — will sweep in Monday. The odds of precipitation are 80%, the weather service said. 

A high near 60 degrees is expected.

The rain might stick around Tuesday and Wednesday but Thursday should be sunny. Highs should be in the 50s all three days.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search