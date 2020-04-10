Friday will be another day with a wild wind — this time from the west northwest — which could clock as high as 43 mph, while early morning clouds should clear away for afternoon sun, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The daytime high should be in the low 50s, just like it should be on Saturday and Sunday, which are expected to be mainly sunny.

A "spotty" rain shower is possible this afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Partly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 37° Partly Cloudy 50°/37° 50°/37° SEE FULL FORECAST

By Friday night, the winds will calm but it will be chilly.

"Tonight, as the low moves further away and the high moves closer to the region, expect wind gusts to gradually diminish. Skies will begin to clear and overnight lows will fall into the 30s," the weather service said Friday.

Clouds start to return on Sunday, likely bringing rain that night after 10 p.m.

Downpours — intense at times — will sweep in Monday. The odds of precipitation are 80%, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A high near 60 degrees is expected.

The rain might stick around Tuesday and Wednesday but Thursday should be sunny. Highs should be in the 50s all three days.