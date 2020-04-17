The gods of winter have not given up: Nassau and Suffolk are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. on Friday, and after that cool temperatures will prevail, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Temperatures will likely be less than 50 degrees Friday.

By 8 p.m., rain is expected — the odds of precipitation are 80% — and away from the coast, an inch of snow might fall, the weather service said.

Showers should continue at least until mid-day on Saturday before clear weather arrives that night, heralding a sunny Sunday, the weather service said.

A high near 49 degrees is expected on Saturday.

"The remainder of the weekend will be mainly dry with much more mild conditions anticipated for Sunday as forecast highs reach the upper 50s to mid 60s," the experts said.

By Sunday night, the rain should return and the odds of downpours on Monday are 50%, with a high in the mid 50s expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday look bright and clear. Thursday might see some more rain, the weather service said.

Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are predicted.