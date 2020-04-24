TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday begins with rain and possibly patchy fog before noon — and the National Weather Service says those downpours may last until the evening.

The high for the day is expected to be 47 degrees. Those clouds are expected to lift overnight and Saturday should be fine: sunny with thermometers reaching the mid-50s or higher, the weather service said.

“Forecast highs rebound partially on Saturday but are still below normal, ranging from the mid-50s to near 60,” the weather service said.

And that is pretty much it for enjoying the outdoors this weekend.

The odds of rain on Sunday are 70%, the weather service said, and showers likely continue into Monday. Highs are expected to be in the 50s both days.

Tuesday should be bright and clear. The same cannot be said for Wednesday and Thursday, both of which could be wet, the weather service said.

Highs will be in the upper 50s all three days, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

