Long Island weather: Warm, with light rain and isolated showers

The National Weather Service in Islip said Friday morning's rain is expected to be both light and fleeting, though there might be isolated showers throughout the day, with a high near 62 degrees expected. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Friday morning's rain is expected to be both light and fleeting, though there might be isolated showers throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A high near 62 degrees is expected.

Saturday’s forecast is about as perfect for spring as could be: sunshine and a high of 67 degrees. 

Clouds should start sweeping in Saturday night, though Sunday should be at least partly sunny, the weather service said. And the high temperature will mirror that of the day before, rising to a mild 67 degrees.

Showers may return Sunday night and continue Monday, when the high is expected to be near 60 degrees. Tuesday could see sun, with a high in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

