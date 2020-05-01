Friday morning's rain is expected to be both light and fleeting, though there might be isolated showers throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A high near 62 degrees is expected.

Saturday’s forecast is about as perfect for spring as could be: sunshine and a high of 67 degrees.

Clouds should start sweeping in Saturday night, though Sunday should be at least partly sunny, the weather service said. And the high temperature will mirror that of the day before, rising to a mild 67 degrees.

Showers may return Sunday night and continue Monday, when the high is expected to be near 60 degrees. Tuesday could see sun, with a high in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s, the weather service said.