Long Island weather: Cloudy, rain likely this afternoon

By Newsday Staff
Print

Friday’s skies will become increasingly cloudy and likely deliver rain after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The odds of showers are at about 70%.

The daytime high will be about 56 degrees. At night a low of 38 degrees is expected.

Downpours could continue into Saturday, mostly before dawn, the weather service said.

Skies then should clear and a daytime high of 50 degrees is anticipated, though there might be a bit of rain after 4 p.m. as well. The odds of Long Island receiving any of the unusual snow predicted for New England were assessed at 0% by the weather service's experimental probabilistic charts.

Sunday should be bright and sunny with the high almost reaching 60 degrees, the weather service said. 

Rain will probably return Monday, but clear skies should lie ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, the weather service said.

