Long Island weather: Sunny and very warm, rain tonight

The National Weather Service in Islip said Friday morning will have a few showers before 8 but the rest of the day should be dry and unusually warm — at least until 5 p.m., when downpours and even a few thunderstorms might arrive. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday morning will possibly begin with a few showers before 8 a.m. but the rest of the day should be dry and unusually warm — at least until 5 p.m., when downpours and even a few thunderstorms might arrive, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The odds of rain are 50%, though the Island is no longer threatened by severe storms predicted in a hazardous weather outlook that has been lifted.

A warm front will raise thermometers well above the average May temperature of 58.6 degrees, the experts said.

"Many areas will reach the 80s today, however some of the coastal areas will remain significantly cooler in the 60s," the weather service said.

And then a Midwest cold front gradually clears Saturday’s skies.

"Temperatures will be slightly cooler overall, but should be above average nonetheless," the weather service said of Saturday's forecast. "Temperatures thereafter will drop below normal through at least the beginning of next week."

Saturday’s high should hit the low 70s. Sunday, when the odds of rain are 30%, will be cooler with a daytime high just below 60 degrees.

The Monday to Wednesday stretch looks cool and damp: the odds of downpours are 50% on Monday and Tuesday and 30% on Wednesday, the weather service said. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

