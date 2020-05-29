TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Fog, strong rip currents, showers possible

By Joan Gralla
Dense fog in the morning, life-threatening rip currents throughout the day and possible showers all are predicted for Friday by the National Weather Service in Islip.

The daytime high on Long Island will be in the high 60s, but New York City could reach the 80s.

There is a 40% chance the Island will see rain on Friday and it could stick around Saturday — but vanish, letting the sun rule the skies, from Sunday to Tuesday.

Before that, the weather service said, “The chance of showers persists into the early morning on Saturday ahead of a slow moving cold front that will eventually pass through the area during the day. Clearing and cooling will take place behind the cold frontal passage by Saturday evening."

The highs Saturday will be in the middle to upper 70s, the weather service said.

There is a 50% chance of showers on Saturday, mostly before noon, but the clouds should gradually lift away.

Sunday promises sunny skies though it will be cool, with the temperature just reaching 69 degrees, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday will be much the same.

While there is a 50% chance of downpours on Wednesday, the sun should return Thursday. Highs are expected to be near 70 degrees both days, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

