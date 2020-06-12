It’s hard to imagine a finer stretch of late spring weather.

No rain is forecast for the next seven days and while Friday will be humid and drivers should be alert for possible fog before 8 a.m., the day should be fair with a high of 81 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Swimmers and surfers at Atlantic beaches should beware: there is a moderate risk of strong rip currents on Friday, forecasters said.

Both Saturday and Sunday should offer sunny skies and cooler temperatures — about 10 degrees lower than on Friday.

That will be ideal weather for visiting state parks, though the free parking that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered during the worst of the pandemic to help relieve the stress of quarantining ends Friday.

Starting Saturday the usual parking fees apply, the state parks department said.

The fine weekend weather is courtesy of a "weakening cold front," the weather service explained. Once it arrives and departs, "a cooler and drier air mass will move into the region."

Temperatures Friday night will fall into the 50s to around 60 degrees, the weather service said.

"High pressure will build in for the weekend," the weather service added, and look for nighttime lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

And then Monday all the way to Thursday, the weather gods should bring at least partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the 70s.

