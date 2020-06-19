Fog Friday morning could make driving difficult, but it is expected to clear out by the afternoon, leaving mostly sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

The fog will result in visibilities between one and three miles, and there could be patches of dense fog where the visibility is ½ a mile or less, the weather service said.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s, the weather service said.

Friday will be humid and there is a chance of a late day "spotty" shower or thunderstorm, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. But, he said Long Islanders can look forward to good beach weather over the next few days despite the rain predictions.

"While we have a chance of storms each day — most of the time it will be dry, plus warm and humid," Hoffman said.

Showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rain, are predicted for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s both days, the weather service said.

The rain could continue into Monday, when the weather service put the odds of showers at 30%. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s.

There is a chance of rain every afternoon through Thursday, Hoffman said.

Highs will be in the 80s, the weather service said.