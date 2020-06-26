Friday might be just one of two days in the next seven when sunscreen instead of an umbrella will be needed.

And the weekend could be a soggy one.

Friday should end the work week with plenty of sunshine — though it may be quite muggy — with a high in the low 80s, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fair ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 68° Fair 85°/69° 85°/69° SEE FULL FORECAST

On Saturday, showers look increasingly likely, especially after 9 a.m., the weather service said. It put the odds of rain at 40%.

"There may be a brief break in the precipitation before more showers and thunderstorms move into the region Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front," the weather service said. "Some of the storms may be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall."

The threat of damaging wind gusts prompted the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Saturday’s daytime high will be just a few degrees cooler than the 84 degree peak predicted for Sunday, when there is a 30% chance of downpours during the day and night, the experts said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The sun returns Monday, when thermometers again will top out at 84 degrees.

And then the odds of showers from Tuesday to Thursday vary from 30% to 40%, the forecasters said. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, then dip to the high 70s on Thursday.