Wave goodbye to showers and thunderstorms after Friday.

While there is a 50% chance of downpours Friday and they may stick around into the night, Saturday’s Independence Day holiday should be bright and clear with a high in the low 80s — several degrees cooler than Friday's expected high of 87 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

And then expect much of the same through Thursday.

About the only variation during that period will be how hot it gets during the day. And even that range is quite limited — thermometers will bounce around the mid-80s, the weather service said.

That is warmer than usual: the mean temperature in June is 68.4 degrees. In July it is 73.9 degrees, the weather service says.